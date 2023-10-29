There are only a few days left until the plan with Disney+ ads finally arrives in Spain and other European countries, specifically on November 1, and at a price of 5.99 euros.

In this way, Disney+ joins Netflix by offering a plan with adsbeing a very attractive subscription that could alleviate the price increase of the 4K resolution plan.

In a press release from Walt Disney, Rita Ferro, the company’s president of global advertising, noted that since the introduction of the advertising plan in December 2022 in places like the United States, subscriptions have grown steadily.

“In line with Disney’s strategic approach, we spent the last 10 months testing, learning and listening to our consumers and customers. “This is how we continue to create experiences for the viewer and at the same time introduce new capabilities, functionalities and formats,” he says.

It clarifies that 50% of new subscribers choose the plan with ads, and that from March to September of this year, the service saw a 35% increase in subscriptions.

New Disney+ plans

Taking into account the increase in the price of the 4K plan for November 1, new users, if they want to pay less, will opt for the new standard plans, one without advertising and the other with ads.

As of November 1, the current 4K plan will be called premium and will have a price of 11.99 euros at that resolution.

On the other hand, two new standard plans will be included, a normal one with FullHD resolution at 8.99 euros per month and the standard one with ads that will have a price of 5.99 euros per month, also compatible with Full HD.