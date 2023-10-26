Jonathan Majors’ situation at Marvel Studios continues to be very complicated. However, Disney’s faith in the actor seems unshakable.

There is a crisis at Marvel because of Disney’s faith in Jonathan Majors. The future of the relationship between the studio and the actor, known for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, has been in question since he became embroiled in allegations of domestic violence. However, with the latest development in the case clashing with the House of Mouse’s trust in him, it seems that the partnership between both parties could be coming to an end.

Meanwhile, the importance of his on-screen nemesis, Tom Hiddleston, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. Especially, after a surprising revelation about the Sacred Timeline which confirms that he is taking the place of Robert Downey Jr. All this is showing off in the second season of Loki. A season that has all fans completely hooked.

What is the legal situation of the actor at the moment?

On October 25, Jonathan Majors returned to court. And, despite the fact that his lawyers tried again to have the case dismissed, the Disney actor was ordered to go to trial again on November 29. Originally, he was going to go to trial on the same day that the second season of Loki premiered. Therefore, Marvel Studios may be breathing a sigh of relief knowing that his next court appearance will take place after the current season has concluded. That makes things feel different.

Unfortunately for Disney in general, his next studio production is scheduled to be released just nine days after that date. Which reinforces the concerns in both studies. Ultimately, the House of Mouse’s decision to support Jonathan Majors at Marvel is only causing him headaches.