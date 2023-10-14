The story of one of the most important Disney animated classics in the history of cinema.

This Disney classic was banned in Denmark

Walt Disney Studios It has always been characterized by its productions aimed especially at a children’s audience. However, in his early years he made some horror films that were enormously successful. In 1929, a horror film was banned for being too dark for audiences. Disney’s animated shortknown as The Skeleton Danceis one of the most important animated shorts in the history of Disney. It had a total impact on the film industry as it was one of the first cartoons in the golden age of animation between 1928 and 1969.

However, The circumstances surrounding its premiere were quite specialespecially in comparison with other Disney audiovisual creations. The Skeleton Dance It was the first of the famous series of animated shorts by Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies Collection. It was produced and directed by Walt Disney, animated by Ub Iwerks and its music was composed by Carl W. Stalling. The five-minute short film shows four skeletons rising from the grave and dancing, playing music and wreaking havoc during the dead of night. The animation was not liked by many during its initial release, even though it is one of the most important Disney animated films.

The Skeleton Dance was the first of three horror-themed shorts that Disney published in 1929. Disney created this collection to demonstrate that it could operate efficiently in the horror genre through animation. The Skeleton Dance was one of the first films to use macabre images of medieval dance. Some felt that the short had too scary naturewhich led to it being banned from viewing in Denmark due to its background so sinister.

It was banned in Denmark

In 1930, The New York Times announced that Denmark had completely banned this short for being too macabre for the public. Since the release of the animation, the ban on Denmark y Disney He has continued to expand his work in the horror genre subsequently. In July 1929, Variety published a review warning parents not to take their children to see The Skeleton Dance. Some scenes, such as the one in which the four skeletons use their bones as tools and scare owls and cats, were considered at the time to be too sinister for young audiences.

The Skeleton Dance It is considered a masterpiece of animation, as it was one of the first cartoons to perfectly synchronize animation and sound at the same time. Until then, the cartoons were created first and the sound was later added during the final assembly. While is true that Disney received applause for the milestone that this production representedthere was also criticism for its gloomy theme.

