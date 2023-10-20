Like every month, Disney+ presents some of the most notable new films and series that are added to the platform throughout the month of November 2023.

Little by little we are approaching the end of October, which implies the presentation of next month’s news by platforms of streaming like Disney+.

The mouse company has just announced the most notable news in films and series that we will see on the streaming service throughout next November.

Below we leave you the list with the Disney+ premiere movies and series to watch in November 2023.

Solar Opposites season 4 – November 1 The Quiz Queen – November 3 What a Claus family! season 2 – November 8 Murder at the end of the world (new series) – November 14 Brawn GP: An impossible team (new series) – November 15 What a Christmas Eve – November 15 Elite squad season 2 – November 17 Discovering Love in Fairhope – November 22 Criminals (new series) – November 29 Reservation Dogs season 3 – November 29

The series stand out in the Disney+ premieres

Although the platform has not announced much new, there are a couple of new series of note to watch over the next month.

On the one hand we have Murder at the End of the World, an intrigue series starring Emma Corrin and Clive Owen whose plot revolves around an amateur generation Z detective and technology expert hacker named Darby Hart who, along with eight other guests , are summoned by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat in a remote and stunning location.

However, when one of the other guests turns up dead, Darby must put all his combined skills to use to prove that it was actually a murder.all against a tide of competing interests and before the murderer claims another life.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

And if you are a Formula 1 lover, you will be interested in Brawn GP: An Impossible Team, a four-episode documentary miniseries hosted by the great Keanu Reeves.

“The formation of Brawn GP and the story of how Ross Brawn in 2009 competed in the most expensive and technologically advanced car championship in the world and managed to make what seemed totally impossible a reality.

His independent team, with little funding and staff, won the World Championship where he took on the most powerful titans in the industry with a team that cost him £1,” details the series synopsis.

These are the premiere movies and series on Disney+ for the month of November 2023, although it is expected that the platform will announce some surprise news for that month. What do you think of this list of premieres from the streaming service? Tell us in the comments.