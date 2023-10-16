Many things are going to change on Disney+ starting November 1st. As we already told you: you will no longer be able to share an account outside the home. And, furthermore, the rates are going to change. But, before that, the streaming service offers one last promotion before the change that will only be available until October 31. We must hurry!

When we saw a while ago that in Canada account sharing on Disney+ was beginning to be limited, we knew that we would end up going through that too. And so it has been. The notice is on the table along with the new series of changes that we have mentioned. But the fact that there is such an interesting offer before the conditions change is first-class news. What does it consist of?

You pay for 8 months and enjoy 12

It is appreciated that Disney+ has this offer available, but it is important that you are well informed of the conditions as we are going to give them to you. detail in the next lines. First of all, you should know that this offer is aimed at those people who do not have an active Disney+ subscription. On top of that, you must be a minimum of 18 years old.

That said, the proposal is that you will pay less than 8 months instead of 12 months of subscription. Of course, and this is something that is not very clear in the offer, it must be taken into account that the price at which the subscription is made is taking into account the new cost that the rates will have starting November 1st. You continue to save money, of course, so keep that in mind as we are going to explain below with a little math.

How much are you going to pay?

You can see the conditions of the promotion below in the screenshot we have taken. There is no doubt in them that the price you will pay, will be less than 8 monthly payments of the Premium plan that will come into effect on November 1. That is, you are not paying eight monthly payments of the current rate of 8.99 euros. That would mean that the annual subscription offer would cost you just over 70 euros. But, in reality, what you are going to pay is 89.99 euros.

As Disney+ indicates, the offer price It is below eight monthly payments of the premium rate, which will cost 11.99 euros per month. If you multiply 11.99 euros by eight, it would come out to 95.92 euros, so by paying 89.99 euros the company is fulfilling what it promises in its marketing text. At the same time, it is a considerable saving considering that, otherwise, you would have to pay, for the annual Premium subscription, a total of 119.90 euros. When your subscription year ends with the “gift” of the four months that you do not pay, the cost that you will be charged for renewal will be 119.90 euros as we have just indicated.

Worth? A lot! Think what you are getting, for around 90 euros, a subscription that is much better than the 89.90 euros that you will have to pay annually for the Standard rate. This has a monthly cost of 8.99 euros, so if you do the math you will see that you are earning significantly. The only situation in which you might not be interested in benefiting from the offer that Disney has is if you want to opt for its streaming version with ads, which has a monthly price of 5.99 euros. Twelve months for 5.99 euros would cost you just over 70 euros, so you could save a little. However, keep in mind that, along with advertisements, the video resolution is only Full HD 1080p.

With the Premium rate that Disney+ is offering in the offer, the resolution you will have will be HDR and 4K UHD, while you go from two simultaneous reproductions to four, and also you can make downloads on up to a maximum of ten devices. This will guarantee you the best conditions to enjoy the latest Disney+ releases in the most convenient way possible.