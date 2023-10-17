Mickey Mouse’s name wasn’t always that. In fact, Walt Disney’s plans were very different… And they had to do with a villain!

Disney was about to call Mickey Mouse something very different.. Since his debut in the short film Steamboat Willie in 1929, the cheerful and friendly mouse has starred in more than 130 films, comics, cartoons and video games. But there was a moment when another character from another mouse was about to take the place of the iconic rodent. A character who is now part of the collective imagination. And it is one of the greatest icons of popular mass culture.

As Mickey Mouse’s popularity grew, the company created more characters, from Minnie to Donald Duck. In 1936, the rodent gained an exclusive enemy in his fight for Minnie’s affections. Unknown to many, this villain was almost Walt Disney’s original mascot until changes were made. This rival was forgotten for decades until he returned once again to face his archenemy.

The story of the villain who was about to be the icon

After the rights to the character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit were acquired by Universal Pictures in 1927, Walt Disney decided to create a new mascot for his company. Together with illustrator Ub Iwerks, they worked on several character prototypes, before finally settling on a mouse as a mascot. Curiously, the name chosen for the character was not Mickey Mouse, but Mortimer Mouse.

Obviously, this decision did not last. According to the book The Ultimate History by JB Kaufman and David Gerstein, Walt Disney’s wife, Lillian, was not a fan of the name Mortimer, as she considered it too pompous for the company’s mascot. As a result, the name was changed to Mickey Mouse, who would become the company’s official mascot and one of the most iconic characters in the history of animation. Of course, Mortimer does not have the same packaging as the one finally selected.

Mortimer’s second chance as an antagonist

Despite his initial rejection as the company’s mascot, the Mortimer Mouse character did not disappear. Rather, Walt Disney decided to portray the character as an enemy of Mickey Mouse. Mortimer Mouse made his official debut in the 1936 animated short, appropriately titled “Mickey’s Rival.” True to Lilian’s concerns about the connotations associated with the name, he was depicted as an arrogant and cowardly mouse who unsuccessfully fought the protagonist to win Minnie’s affections before her plans comically failed.