We are just about to start the month of November so the streaming platform Disney+ its launch is already being prepared series and filmswhich will surprise more than one of its users.

Disney+ has a wide catalog where people from todes ages can enjoy its content, both animated, drama, suspense and even documentaries.

Below is the list of Disney+ premieres next November:

Series

Solar Opposites (Season 4): November 1 Go Claus Family! (Season Two): November 8 Murder at the End of the World: November 14 Elite Squad (Season Two): November 17 Reservation Dogs: (Season Three) ): November 29 Australia: Faraway Downs – date to be confirmed

Films

Brawn GP: An impossible team: November 15 What a Christmas Eve: November 15 Discovering love in Fairhope: November 22

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions