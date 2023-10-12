Adriana Macías, among the many great things she does with her life, is a fashion designer with a quality that few people in this world have, and that makes her unique: Adriana designs, makes, shapes her own world and makes tangible on fabric all the images of your imagination with the skill of your feet.

Adriana Macías was born without arms. This has never been a setback for her: today she is one of the eleven Mexican designers selected by Disney within the framework of its 100 years to give their own style to the traditional princesses, and with whom thousands of girls around the world have grown up and will grow up.

When Adriana designs clothes, she does it thinking about people: that they feel comfortable, that they look good, that they feel comfortable with themselves, in a resource of empowerment, vindication and self-love. Clothes are improvement. To your personality, to your pace of life. For Adriana, “clothes are for people”, and this phrase is a guiding light that sets the tone with which he creates fashion.

Adriana was assigned “Sleeping Beauty”, and curiously, the twist of her designs for this film is focused on the dragon that appears in this film. “Without a dragon there is no hero,” says Adriana. “Not so much as a princess who cannot take charge of her freedom, but on the contrary: a princess who can also be a hero“, he assures.

Adriana Macías. SPECIAL/ Disney

ESPECIAL/ Disney

Adriana also considers that today, more than ever, fashion is a field of opportunity, considering all the years in which a type of beauty was standardized, hegemonic bodies and skin colors were consolidated, and it was put aside. all the diversity that enriches the human being. “Health has been put at risk by following beauty standards… beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, in the culture that created it… there are many areas of opportunity, and Beauty cannot be defined by any of us designers.“, he says. “The things you wear are going to look spectacular.”

Although it was her turn to design the dress related to Sleeping Beauty, in reality the character for whom Adriana felt an immediate fascination since she was a child was none other than Captain Hook, from “Peter Pan“. That fearsome pirate, with a shining hook instead of a hand, was for Adriana a greater inspiration than any the princesses could give her.

“I used prosthetics for 20 years of my life, I also had hooks,” he remembers with happiness and pride. “Now this Captain Hook is designing Sleeping Beauty.” Adriana is also happy that today Disney princesses are no longer women without voice or vote whose only destiny was to wait for the arrival of a ridiculous prince to be rescued, and that they are now strong, determined, determined to find the future. and themselves.

