Today, Wednesday, October 11, the original Disney series, 4ever, premieres on the streaming platform for family entertainment Disney+, which marks the acting debut of the group CNCO.

The story, with elements of comedy and suspense, follows four young musicians: Andy, Ian, Ciro and Darío, who meet by chance in a restaurant where they find themselves involved in an unexpected situation: A valuable guitar has disappeared..

To recover it and return it to its owner, the boys must form a band. However, the mission is not as simple as it seems, since they are very different from each other.. Andy is demanding and a perfectionist; Ian always has his feet on the ground; Ciro is a lonely and elusive person; and Darío is a sensitive and romantic being. But their passion for music will become the common language that will unite them despite their differences.embarking the new group on a path of promises of success and frustrated opportunities, whose final goal involves the discovery of two things: The mysterious lost guitar and a melody that makes them unique.

4ever stars Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús and Erick Brian Colón, in addition to the special participation of the actor and singer Carlos Ponce. The cast is completed with the performances of Virginia Álvarez, Noemú Hopper, Laura Rosguer, Jearnest Corchado, Sonya Smith, Wendy Regalado, Ricardo Becerra, Mariano Chiesa, Guido Massri, Yesika Glikman and Christopher Navarro.

