And among its events is the return of Disney classics to the big screen through the Disney 100 Film Series, which will be screened throughout Latin America from October 5 to November 2. In Mexico, a film will be re-released every week in different movie theaters for a limited time and the films will be shown dubbed into Spanish exclusively.

In Guadalajara the programming will change every Thursday of each week, check the dates here:

Programming:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves y Toy Story

Moana: A sea of ​​adventures y Cinderella

The Incredibles y Dumbo

Coco y Frozen frozen adventure

For weekly screenings, you should consult the listings of the available cinemas.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. ESPECIAL/DISNEY.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

De Walt Disney Animation Studios (1937)

Always charming and inspiring, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves embodies the animation legacy of The Walt Disney Signature Collection. In this epic story of love and friendship, the kind and beautiful Princess Snow White wins the hearts of the seven dwarfs and triumphs over the evil plans of an evil queen..

Dumbo

De Walt Disney Animation Studios (1941)

Meet Dumbo! Mrs. Jumbo’s sweet little “Mine Baby” charms everyone who sees him until it is discovered that he has huge ears. With the support of his best friend, Timoteo P. Ratón, Dumbo soon learns that his spectacular ears make him unique and special, allowing him to rise to fame as the only flying elephant..

Cinderella. ESPECIAL/DISNEY.

Cinderella

De Walt Disney Animation Studios (1950)

Based on one of the most famous stories in the world. With a wave of her wand, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother transforms an ordinary pumpkin into a magnificent carriage and Cinderella’s rags into a gorgeous dress., and then sends her to the Royal Ball. But Cinderella’s night must end when the spell is broken at midnight.

Toy Story

From Disney and Pixar (1995)

Set in a world where toys have a life of their own, this story is seen through two toys: Woody, a talking wind-up cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, a special heroic action figure. The comical duo finally learn to put aside their differences when they are separated from their owner, Andy, and find themselves on a hilarious mission full of adventure, where they will only survive if they form an alliance.

The Incredibles

From Disney and Pixar (2004)

From creators of Toy Story y Ratatouille comes this hilarious action-packed adventure about a seemingly ordinary family who has a secret. Known worldwide as Mr. Incredible and Elastic Woman, Bob Parr and his wife Helen fight crime on a daily basis. Eager to get back into action, Bob gets his chance to return when he is summoned to a mysterious island for a secret mission. He will soon discover that he will need his family to save the world from destruction..

Frozen frozen adventure. ESPECIAL/DISNEY.

Frozen frozen adventure

De Walt Disney Animation Studios (2013)

The optimistic and daring Anna and the mountain man Kristoff along with their loyal reindeer Sven embark on an epic journey in search of Elsa, Anna’s sister, whose ice powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter.. On their way they encounter wintry climates, mystical trolls, and a funny snowman named Olaf.

Moana: A sea of ​​adventures

De Walt Disney Animation Studios (2016)

Three thousand years ago, great navigators traveled the Pacific and discovered the islands of Oceania. But for a thousand years their travels ceased, and no one knows why. Moana: A sea of ​​adventures is the story of an adventurous teenager and her daring mission to save her town. Along the way, Moana meets the demigod Maui, who guides her on her quest to become a master explorer. Together, they embark on an action-packed journey across the ocean, where they encounter enormous monsters and extreme situations.. Along the way, Moana fulfills the aspiration of her ancestors and discovers what she always sought: her own identity.

Coco. ESPECIAL/DISNEY.

Coco

From Disney and Pixar (2017)

In this vibrant story from Disney and Pixar, a boy musician named Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. Over there, The charming trickster Héctor becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel discover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions..

