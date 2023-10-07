The homework of moderate content on Facebook has been transformed into a daily fight against psychosis and trauma. According to several leaked and anonymous interviews, these individuals face unimaginable horrors, from beheadings to live abuse.

Located in the Torre Glòries in Barcelona, ​​these moderators, who were absorbed by Telus International in 2020, play an essential, but often invisible, role in the digital world. Your task is simple in description, but incredibly complex in execution: filter and remove disturbing content From Facebook.

A moderator, who spoke on condition of anonymity—subcontract workers sign confidentiality clauses—described to El Salto the depth of the psychological damage. “People break,” he confessed, alluding to the overwhelming burden of viewing and reviewing traumatic content such as torture, gang rape, and even child pornography.

In 2022, the Generalitat sanctioned Telus with 40,985 euros for not evaluating the psychosocial risks of a worker. La Vanguardia has interviewed nine CCC/Telus moderators who report severe mental disorders, one of them has already filed a complaint against the company.

It is the first to take this path in Spain, but in Ireland there are already 35. The affected person, in psychiatric treatment, with panic attacks and high doses of medication, demands that his condition be considered a work accident and that he be compensated respectively. It could set a legal precedent in our country.

The affected person, in the heartbreaking interview in La Vanguardia, tells how the first time he broke it was because of watching a live suicide. Later, videos arrived like that of an alcoholic man murdering the month-old baby and eating his heart, that was how terrifying his day after day was.

The company was previously sued on other social networks

It is not the first time this has happened and the alarm bells are raised. As reported by Business Insider, last year, the same company, this time subcontracted by TikTok, was already sued by several content moderators in Nevada, United States, with the same causes and reasons, and the same outcome for the workers: treatment psychiatric.

To contextualize, the data from the work of the moderators in Meta we talk about 7.2 million contents for sexual abuse of children and 6.4 million for suicide and self-harm plus 17.5 million for hate speech.

An ERTE in March and an ERE in August added to the suspicion of relocation

The employment situation is also unstable, an ERTE in March and an ERE in August demonstrate this, not to mention the high level of work absenteeism.

Despite supposedly company-provided resources such as break rooms, what really helps in critical moments is the support of a colleague who offers to take on the burden of a particularly disturbing video.

Meanwhile, concerns and suspicions are arising about the possible relocation of work to Latin America, where working conditions could be less rigorous, as suggested by several of the cited sources. Such a move could further exacerbate the problems associated with content moderation.

In the midst of all this, workers are asking for attention and care, a request that resonates louder than ever. As the digital age advances, the need for protect those who protect our reality on social networks becomes even more evident.