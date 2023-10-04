NIS America has released the launch trailer for Disgaea 7 Vows of the Virtueless (find our review here). Recently, the demo of the title was released which allows players to transfer all their progress into the full version of the game. Below is an overview:

The game, which takes place in the Japanese culture-based Hinomoto Netherworld Cluster, centers on the ronin Fuji and otaku Piririka. Hinomoto is impoverished, invaders are upon us, and the Ooedo shogunate is corrupt, so there are several problems to deal with. Among the other characters we find Ao, who claims to be the daughter of the aforementioned Fuji; Wey-yasu, an incompetent shogun; Seefour, a thief and explosives enthusiast; the humanoid weapon Suisen, who can also see the future; and much more. Our heroes will fight in this world to regain the lost Bushido. Many characters designed by Takehito Harada will appear, and the replayability features and over-the-top combat systems typical of the Disgaea series have been further improved. The protagonists, the wandering samurai Fuji and the otaku girl Piririka, will therefore fight across the world to reconquer poor Hinomoto from the invaders and overthrow the Ooedo shogunate. A new battle system has also been added with Dodeka MAX, which causes characters to become giants. Allows you to defeat multiple enemies at the same time and open large chests. Even enemies can use it. Character reincarnation returns, but items can also reincarnate to power them up. Some effects include swords that heal when eaten or slippers that can be transformed into staffs. In addition to seven types of weapons and abilities, there will also be 45 generic characters, the most in the history of the series. Another new feature is the addition of ranked battles for online PvP play.

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless will arrive October 6, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 e PC.