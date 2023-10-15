loading…

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to discuss preparations for Israel’s invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

RIYADH – United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had a “very productive” meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in Riyadh.

It is an important diplomatic engagement as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and Washington seeks to contain the conflict.

“Very productive,” Blinken answered a Reuters reporter’s question as he returned to the hotel where the US delegation was staying.

A US official said the meeting lasted less than an hour and took place at the Crown Prince’s private residence.

“Blinken highlighted the United States’ unwavering focus on stopping terrorist attacks by Hamas, ensuring the release of all hostages, and preventing the spread of the conflict,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“Both affirmed their shared commitment to protecting civilians and advancing stability in the Middle East and beyond,” Miller added.

The top US diplomat’s meeting on Sunday with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler came as the region is on the brink of further escalation with Gaza, a small coastal enclave home to 2.3 million Palestinians, bracing for an Israeli ground offensive.

Blinken has embarked on his most extensive trip to date to the Middle East, working with Arab allies to prevent the war from escalating into a wider conflict and helping to free hostages kidnapped by Hamas militants.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for its fighters’ rampage in Israeli cities eight days ago in which its militants shot men, women and children and took hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country’s history.