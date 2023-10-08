Why energy fields and nuclear explosions make cannons a thing of the past in the world of Dune for several reasons

Imagine a universe where technology is so advanced that lasers can volatilize you and where traveling through space is as common as taking a bus. But, in this same cosmos, swords remain the weapon of choice on the battlefield. Welcome to the intriguing world of Dune, where the laws of physics and the sands of the planet Arrakis determine the rules of war.

If you’ve seen Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, you’ve probably wondered, “Hey, where are all the guns you’d expect in a sci-fi movie?” The answer to this question takes you down a fascinating path that involves energy shields, nuclear reactions and of course, giant sandworms.

Laser weapons and energy shields

Let’s go by parts. In the Old Empire, the lasgun It was the favorite weapon. This continuous wave laser projector has the power to annihilate enemies in the blink of an eye. However, in a reality where energy shields are the norm, the use of the lasgun becomes a deadly game of Russian roulette. Because? When a lasgun hits a shield, a nuclear explosion is triggered. That’s right, the shooter could be turning into his own kamikaze without even knowing it.

The technology behind these shields comes from the Holtzman Effect. This phenomenon not only generates the energy shields but is also responsible for fold space and time, allowing instant travel throughout the universe. Additionally, things like the “luminous spheres” that follow people from room to room, and the jockstraps that allow Baron Harkonnen to float ominously, are made possible by this effect.

Swords, the logical option

When it comes to combat, the speed and kinetic energy of a projectile turn out to be the enemy when faced with a shield. A fast projectile like a bullet cannot penetrate the energy field. However, the slowest kinetic energy of a sword or dagger Yes it does, making them ideal weapons for close combat.

Now, if you thought the situation couldn’t get any more tense, think again. We are on Arrakis, a planet where gigantic sandworms They emerge from the ground like true titans. The use of shields here is practically a call to dinner for these monsters, as the vibrations of the shield attract them.

Alternative to bullets: hybrid pistols

The natives of Arrakis, the Fremen, favor the use of plum, a weapon that fires poison darts. It is a stealth weapon that avoids unwanted attention from sandworms and is effective against energy shields. It’s the perfect balance in a world full of inconceivable dangers.

So, you’ve got it. In the Dune universe, the weapons of the future are fascinatingly intertwined with tactics that could be considered archaic, but in the context of this world they become the logical and strategic choice for survival.

Dune: Part 2 for 2024

On the cinematographic horizon, fans of Dune They have a lot to be excited about. After the successful debut of the first part, the anticipation for Dune Part 2 has reached its peak. Best of all, there is already a confirmed date for the premiere: March 15, 2024. Although there is still a considerable amount of time until that moment, the details revealed about this second installment predict a visual and narrative spectacle that could well surpass its predecessor. Without giving too much away, it has been mentioned that we will delve into the power dynamics on Arrakis and see significant developments in key characters. Without a doubt, Dune’s future on the big screen is promising.