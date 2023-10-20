The wait is coming to an end, Cristo y Rey is coming to Antena 3 very soon, the series that already premiered on atresplayer in January 2023, is coming to the network very soon so that all viewers can enjoy it.

The new original Atresmedia TV series for Antena 3 prime time is based on the media couple that Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey formed in the eighties. Two opposite worlds, a wild love, the story that marked a generation in our country.

Jaime Lorente and Belén Cuesta, protagonists of ‘Christ and King’ | antenna3.com

The daily life of Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey marked the media agenda of Spanish society during the last decades of the 20th century. Every step they took was news. Christ, the best and most famous tamer in the world; Rey, the most desired woman in Spain for her work as an actress and vedette. And together they formed the most popular couple of the moment. A fleeting courtship that in a few weeks materialized into a marriage full of lights and shadows; who tried to get away from the spotlight with the circus as a backdrop, but who did not stop being in the spotlight for a single day.

Jaime Lorente and Belén Cuesta will play the protagonist couple of ‘Christ and the King’. Adriana Torrebejano (Chelo García Cortés), Cristóbal Suárez (King Juan Carlos), Artur Busquets (Clown), José Milan (Blasco), Chema Adeva (Cristóforo), Belén Ponce de León (Margarita), Vicente Vergará (Andrés), Diana Peñalver (Salvadora), Secun de la Rosa (Richardi), Salomé Jiménez (Reina Sofía), David Lorente (Paco Ostos), Ana Carrasco (Hortensia), Mirela Balic (Cata), Antonio Buil (Mancuso) and Elvira Cuadrupani (Patri Veracruz) They complete the cast.

Jaime Lorente and Belén Cuesta, protagonists of ‘Christ and King’ | FesTVal Vitoria 2022

Montse García and Daniel Écija are the executive producers of this fiction from the Series Atresmedia label. Daniel Écija himself is the creator of ‘Christ and King’, which will be directed by David Molina. Salvador Gómez is the Production Director, while Ana Sainz-Trápaga and Patricia Álvarez de Miranda are in charge of Casting.

The team of scriptwriters is made up of Daniel Écija, Andrés Martín Soto and Patricia Trueba (as script coordinators), César Mendizábal, Iñaki San Román and Ángel Gasco-Coloma. Koldo Vallés will be in charge of the Art direction. Tommie Ferreras as director of photography and Loles García in costume design.

This is Christ and King

Madrid, 1979. Ángel Cristo is the best trainer in the world. Bárbara Rey, actress and muse of uncovering, the most desired woman in Spain. From the moment they meet until they announce their marriage, only a few weeks pass. It’s the wedding of the year and the news is on the covers of all the magazines. The Circus of Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo becomes the fashion show; a million-dollar business.

Belén Cuesta as Bárbara Rey in ‘Christ and King’ | antenna3.com

Money, fame, luxury… Nine years of relationship in which Spain witnessed the couple’s happiness: the birth of Angelito and Sofía, the purchase of sports cars, jewelry, an ostentatious chalet in La Moraleja… Far from the flashes, However, there is an escalation of drug addiction, gambling, infidelities and abuse…

Jaime Lorente as Ángel Cristo in ‘Christ and King’ | antenna3.com

And, in the background, the shadow of Bárbara’s relationship with a powerful statesman.