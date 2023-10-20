Adaptations always divide fans. In The Boys, the variations range from dark secrets to rewritten stories. Here we bring you 10 brutal contrasts

You want to know what changes Have you experienced The Boys since your jump from the comic to the small screen? I bring you the most shocking and surprising differences, both for old school fans and newcomers. And boy, are they more than just adjustments.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Boys series and comics..

The Boys: How did this dark story come about?

If you start to compare, Prime Video y Garth Ennis They seem to have different visions about what it means to be a superhero… or an antihero, rather. But that’s what gives the series its flavor, right? Here are some key differences between the two versions that will blow your mind.

Homelander: From laboratory son to bastard son

In the comic, Homelander is a laboratory experiment created with the famous Compound V. The series gives him a twist: it turns out that he is Soldier Boy’s son. What a family!

Soldier Boy: From coward to betrayed

Do you remember when Soldier Boy tries to flee in Nicaragua in the comic? Well, in the series, his own government betrays him. He becomes a Russian prisoner of war because he turns out to be too toxic.

The tragedy in Billy Butcher’s family

The comic gives us a chilling moment with the death of Becky, Billy’s wife, after giving birth to Homelander’s son. But in the series, Becca leaves and lives in secret. Her death comes later, during a confrontation between Ryan and Stormfront.

The twists in Black Noir

Noir is a clone of Homelander in the comic, but the series veers into new territory. Here, Noir is a member of Payback who has identity issues and conflicts with Soldier Boy.

Hughie: From pacifist to power addict

Hughie in the comic is more shy and pacifist, but the television version becomes a drug addict. Compound V and grows ego to dangerous levels.

The Boys’ powers

The comics show The Boys empowered with Compound V, while in the series, only Hughie and Billy gain access to new powers. And they even give them abilities like shooting laser beams from their eyes!

Mother’s Milk: Tales of Misfortune

In both the comic and the series, Milk has solid reasons to hate supes. But in the series, this hatred is linked to the death of his grandfather at the hands of Soldier Boy.

The Vought Corporate Theater

Roles in Vought’s senior management vary significantly between the two versions. From a more participatory Stan Edgar in the series to the plot of Victoria taking the role of Jessica.

Starlight and Deep: A sensitive approach

The comic shows a disturbing incident with Homelander and others harassing Starlight. The series changes this and has the act committed by Deep, who then attempts to redeem himself.

A-Train: From villain to anti-hero

The comic paints A-Train as a bully. But in the series, he strives to overcome his addiction and improve as a person, even addressing the racist attitudes of other heroes.

So there you have it, let’s hope you liked this feast of changes and twists that make The Boys a unique experience both on paper and on screen. As always, adaptations come with their own set of controversies, but also with opportunities to explore new avenues. Which version do you prefer?