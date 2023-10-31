Actresses Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby come together in a new film to be directed by the legendary Ron Howard.

The upcoming film directed by Ron Howard has just added two big names to its cast. Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby will join forces in Eden. These talented actresses will replace Alicia Vikander and Daisy Edgar-Jones. In addition, they will also feature Ana de Armas, Jude Law and Daniel Bruhl.

Eden, previously known as The Origin of Species, is a survival thriller set on a remote island in the Galapagos. The film will explore an unsolved mystery and how far humanity is willing to go in search of happiness. This project is especially exciting for Ron Howard (Apollo 13, The Beautiful Mind), who has entertained the idea of ​​telling this story for more than fifteen years. In addition to directing, Howard co-wrote the script with Noah Pink, the writer of Tetris.

Both actresses are at a great moment in their careers.

Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby have emerged in recent years as some of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. Sydney Sweeney triumphs with the Euphoria series and we have seen her in The Handmaid’s Tale, The White Lotus and The Voyeurs. Additionally, her future projects include Madame Web, Anyone But You, and Echo Valley.

Sydney Sweeney en Euphoria

While Vanessa Kirby is part of the cast of The Crown, The Frankenstein Chronicles and the latest installments of Mission Impossible. Her upcoming works include Napoleon and Bone in the Throat.

Vanessa Kirby (Image by cordonpress)

Now, Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby will meet in Eden, a film that promises to explore the human condition in unexpected, absurd and fun ways, but above all, exciting and full of suspense. Production on Eden will begin in Australia in November, and the film will be scored by renowned composer Hans Zimmer. The project is produced by Imagine Entertainment and AGC Studios and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated future box office hits.

Eden does not have a release date, but it is speculated that they will begin filming in mid-2024.