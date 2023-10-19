The legendary actor Antonio Banderas has many very interesting projects and now we are going to review them.

Antonio Banderas, at 63 years old (August 10, 1960), is still in top shape and continues with his film career. After memorable performances since the 80s, we can now see him in action stories, comedies, musicals and dramas.

Upcoming films by Antonio Banderas.

Road to Bethlehem.

Live-action Christmas musical adventure for the whole family that weaves classic Christmas tunes with humor, faith and new pop songs into a telling of the greatest story ever told, the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus. The cast includes Antonio Banderas, Milo Manheim, Geno Segers, Omid Djalili, Rizwan Manji and Fiona Palomo. The release date is December 6, 2023.

Paddington in Peru.

It follows Paddington and the Brown family as they visit Aunt Lucy in Peru, but a mystery sends them to the Amazon rainforest and the Peruvian mountains. It will premiere on November 28, 2024.

The Last Girl.

When a renowned private investigator is murdered, his protégé takes on the case. As her investigation unfolds, she is forced to form a dangerous alliance with her killer to uncover the city’s gruesome secrets and bring justice to her victims. Directed by Jon Keeyes, the cast includes Alice Eve

Antonio Banderas, Shelley Hennig, Paul Reid, Olwen Fouéré and Kim DeLonghi.

Clean Up Crew.

When a crime scene cleanup crew discovers a briefcase full of money, they unknowingly come into conflict with a ruthless crime boss, mobsters, hitmen, and corrupt government agents who are hell-bent on recovering it. Antonio Banderas will be accompanied by Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo. Swen Temmel and Leslie Stratton.

The Monster of Florence.

A reconstruction of eight double homicides believed to have been committed single-handedly between 1968 and 1985 in and around Florence, Italy.

