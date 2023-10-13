The legendary actor Tom Cruise continues his film career and has very interesting projects for the coming years.

Although Tom Cruise is currently 61 years old (July 3, 1962), he does not let up and we will soon see him in action and science fiction films. But in addition, he could even leave Earth to film in what is the most impressive project in which he has participated.

These are the 3 upcoming Tom Cruise movies.

Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence, part 2 (2024).

Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence Part 1 and Part 2

This film is the sequel to Mission: Impossible: Mortal Sentence, Part 1, which was released in 2023 with relative success, as it has grossed more than $567 million. The story was left halfway, since Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) must face an Artificial Intelligence and to destroy it they must locate a submarine that is sunken in the middle of the ocean. So, the new installment will surely bring action, excitement and the craziest sequences. Christopher McQuarrie repeats the direction and in the cast we will also see Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames. The release date is June 28, 2024, although this may vary due to the strike in Hollywood.

Live Die Repeat and Repeat (Edge of Tomorrow 2).

On the edge of tomorrow

Another sequel, but this time to the science fiction story Edge of Tomorrow based on the light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. The plot centers on an alien invasion, where humanity is losing, but the dying Major William “Bill” Cage is trapped in a time loop, allowing him to repeat the day over and over again. So he takes advantage of it to learn different skills until he manages to defeat the enemy. Now, they have planned the sequel in which we will see Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt and Rolando Davila-Beltran. The director will be Doug Liman as in the original installment.

Movie shot in space.

Tom Cruise has long wanted to be the first to shoot a movie outside of Earth. At first the project started very strongly and even SpaceX got involved. But currently everything seems very stopped, since the actor himself revealed that it is difficult to get insurance and that is a big problem. Even so, there is a desire for them to continue, since it will be a milestone in the history of cinema. The director will also be Doug Liman, while Christopher McQuarrie will be involved in the production.

