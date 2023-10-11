The actor Sylvester Stallone has very interesting projects in the coming years that will surely make us enjoy the movies a lot.

Even though Sylvester Stallone is currently 77 years old (July 6, 1946), he is not slowing down and has some very interesting projects for the coming years. Among his films we find action, science fiction and some horror.

These are the 5 upcoming Sylvester Stallone movies, where we include a series.

Armored.

Armored

A father and his son who work as security guards for an armored truck company have to face a team of thieves while on a bridge. They become trapped and must devise a plan to escape and ensure their survival. It is expected to premiere in 2024.

Cliffhanger 2 (Maximum Risk 2).

Cliffhanger (Maximum Risk)

Actor Sylvester Stallone will return to the role of Gabe Walker. This time he will be alongside his daughter and a character described as Gabe’s “pseudo son.” The three have a mountaineering company in the Italian Alps. But when tragedy strikes, they must face it and overcome it. But everything gets very complicated when some bad guys show up and all hell breaks loose. It is expected to be released in 2025.

Little America.

In a dystopian future where China owns the United States, a Chinese billionaire hires a former member of American Force Recon to go to an American ghetto and find his daughter. This film will be directed by Rowan Athale, responsible for some episodes of the spectacular series Gangs of London.

Hunter.

One of the most skilled trackers, Nathaniel Hunter, works to hunt down a half-human terror created by a rogue agency that threatens to wreak havoc on civilization. The person in charge will be James Byron Huggins, who thus makes his directorial debut.

Never Too Old to Die.

A mysterious murder at a spy asylum sparks a Cold War hero’s personal mission to find the killer in their midst.

Tulsa King (second season).

Tulsa King

Upon his release from prison, mafia boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he builds a new criminal empire with a group of unlikely characters. New episodes are expected in 2024.

As we can see, for now he has no plans to repeat any of his legendary roles such as Rocky Balboa, Rambo or Stakar Ogord in Marvel Studios. But… Which of all these films that Sylvester Stallone will make soon do you most want to see? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

