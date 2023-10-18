Actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has some very interesting projects for the coming years.

At 38 years old (November 22, 1984), Scarlett Johansson is in a great moment in her career. Since after playing Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe she has worked with Wes Anderson in Asteroid City (2023) and Kristin Scott Thomas in North Star (2023).

But she won’t slow down and in the coming years we will be able to see her in different horror, comedy and action films.

Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming movies.

(cordonpress)

Project Artemis.

For now, we don’t have much information about this romantic comedy, but we do know that it will be directed by Greg Berlanti (The Broken Hearts Club, Love, Simon) and star Scarlett Johansson, Colin Woodell and Woody Harrelson.

Transformers One.

This animated film will show us the origin story set on Cybertron, home of the Autobots and the Decepticons. The plot will focus on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. Actress Scarlett Johansson will lend her voice to a character named Elita. The cast also includes Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion and Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron.

Paris Paramount.

Writer and director Nancy Meyers will bring us a film where two filmmakers who, after falling in and out of love, meet on set to work together again. This time they have brought together Owen Wilson, Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz and Michael Fassbender.

Bride.

Dramatic film by Sebastián Lelio that follows a woman created to be an ideal wife, but when she rejects her creator, she is forced to flee her confined existence, facing a world that sees her as a monster.

Tower of Terror.

Directed by Taika Waititi, this is a new occasion in which Disney will adapt one of its famous theme park attractions. For now, we don’t have many details, but it’s sure to be crazy.

Which of all these Scarlett Johansson films are you most looking forward to seeing? Leaving your comments below in the opinion section.

While all these films are being released, you can see the Marvel Studios installments where Black Widow appears on Disney Plus.