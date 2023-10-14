Actor Russell Crowe has a few very interesting projects for the coming years and we are going to review them.

Since making an impact with LA Confidential (1997), Gladiator (2000) and A Beautiful Mind (2001), the actor Russell Crowe He has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Now, we can see it in a few projects that we leave you below.

His possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Zeus is not included in the list because it has not been confirmed. But it would be great if he faced off against Chris Hemsworth’s Thor again.

Russell Crowe’s 5 next movies.

The Georgetown Project.

This film by MA Fortin and Joshua John Miller will show us how a troubled actor begins to fall apart while filming a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if she is falling back into her past addictions or if there is something more sinister at play. The cast includes Russell Crowe, Samantha Mathis, David Hyde Pierce and Sam Worthington. The release date will be November 30, 2023.

Sleeping Dogs.

After undergoing a cutting-edge treatment protocol for Alzheimer’s, a former homicide detective reexamines a decade-old case involving the brutal murder of a college professor, and it’s as if he’s investigating the case for the first time. The release date is December 14, 2023.

Land of Bad.

Rookie air field support controller Kinney is embedded with a Delta Force team on a mission in the Philippines. When the team is trapped without weapons, the skills of Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot, become his only chance for survival. The film will feature a great cast led by Russell Crowe, Milo Ventimiglia, Liam Hemsworth, Daniel Ricky Whittle and Luke Hemsworth. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.

Kraven the hunter.

Based on the popular Spider-Man villain, this film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, while Russell Crowe will play his father. The story will focus on the origin of the Marvel character and how he became one of the best hunters in the world. After many changes in the premiere, we will be able to see Kraven in the cinema on August 30, 2024.

Rothko.

Kate Rothko, the daughter of revered American painter Mark Rothko, is embroiled in a protracted legal battle with her father’s executors and gallery directors, in a fight to honor his legacy. Curiously, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe will meet again. The expected release date is October 25, 2024.

