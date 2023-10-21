Actor Robert Downey Jr is one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood and has very interesting projects for the coming years.

At 58 years old (April 4, 1965), Robert Downey Jr. has become a Hollywood superstar, especially for his brilliant performance as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But in addition, in his filmography we find films such as Chaplin (1992), The Singing Detective (2003), Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005), Portrait of an Obsession (2006), Zodiac (2007), the two installments of Sherlock Holmes ( 2009 and 2011) and Oppenheimer (2023)

Now he will continue to share all his talent on the big screen with comedy, action and dramatic films.

Robert Downey Jr.’s 4 upcoming movies and 1 series

All-Star Weekend.

Directed by Jamie Foxx, this film tells the story of two friends who start a rivalry over their favorite American basketball player. The cast includes Benicio Del Toro, Gerard Butler, Robert Downey Jr, Keith Jefferson, Eva Longoria, Jessica Szohr, Jeremy Piven, Snoop Dogg and Inanna Sarkis.

Average Height, Average Build.

Director Adam McKay, responsible for The Big Short (2015), The Vice of Power (2018) and Don’t Look Up (2021), brings us a story about a serial killer who hires a lobby to exert his influence and thus change the law and being able to commit murder more easily. Meanwhile, the killer tries to stop a retired police officer from tracking him because he won’t give up on the murders. The cast is truly luxurious with Robert Downey Jr, Amy Adams, Robert Pattinson and Forest Whitaker. Its premiere will be directly on Netflix.

Sherlock Holmes 3.

On this occasion, the person in charge of this third installment of the world’s most cunning detective will be director Dexter Fletcher, who replaces Guy Ritchie. For now, we don’t have many plot details, but Eddie Marsan, Robert Downey Jr, Jude Law and Jared Harris will return.

Play Dirty.

Director Shane Black, largely responsible for the resurgence of Robert Downey Jr’s career a few years ago, will once again team up with the charismatic actor in this film about a professional craftsman and thief who approaches his work with a simple and no-nonsense work ethic, and that is also deadly.

The Sympathizer (serie tv).

This show is about a half-French, half-Vietnamese man who served as a spy for communist forces during the Vietnam War. One of the great attractions is that Robert Downey Jr plays numerous characters.

Which of these movies are you most looking forward to seeing? Leaving your comments. Also, I wish he could return to Marvel Studios as Iron Man, although that seems pretty complicated for now.