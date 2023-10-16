Actor Mel Gibson continues to be one of the most charismatic performers in Hollywood and we are going to review his upcoming projects.

Although he is 67 years old (January 3, 1956), Mel Gibson continues with his film career and will make films where he will combine action, drama and humor. In addition, he is currently succeeding with the series The Continental, which is a prequel to the John Wick saga.

In his filmography we find brutal classics such as Mad Max (1979, 1981, 1984), Lethal Weapon (1987, 1989, 1992, 1998) and Braveheart (1985). In addition, he has also directed impressive stories such as The Passion of the Christ (2004) or Apocalypto (2006).

Upcoming Mel Gibson movies.

Boys of Summer.

Boys of Summer

In the summer of 1997, a local boy and his friends team up with a retired detective to confront a witch who has secretly moved to Martha’s Vineyard. Together, they must work to overcome her fears and save the island. In the cast we find Lorraine Bracco, Mel Gibson, Mason Thames, Nora Zehetner, Patrick Renna and Lilah Pate.

Boneyard.

This film is inspired by real events as it is about a serial killer who may still exist today. Directed by Asif Akbar, the cast includes Mel Gibson, 50 Cent, Nora Zehetner, Brian Van Holt, Spice Williams-Crosby, Gabrielle Haugh, Michael Sirow, James Di Giacomo and Camille Collard.

Lethal Weapon 5.

Lethal Weapon

For now, this project seems to be a bit stalled, but we must remember that when Richard Donner died he made Mel Gibson promise that he had to direct and star in this new installment of one of the most beloved action sagas of the 80s and 90. In addition, veteran actor Danny Glover has also commented that he is willing to return. So let’s hope we can see Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh back in action soon.

Which of all these movies are you most looking forward to seeing? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.