Since the 70s, actor John Travolta has been one of the most charismatic in Hollywood and has very interesting projects in the coming years.

John Travolta has a brilliant filmography with films such as Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978), Look Who’s Talking (1989), Pulp Fiction (1994), How to Conquer Hollywood (1995), Face to Face (1997) and a long etc…

Now we are going to review his upcoming films in which we find action, suspense, drama and a musical.

John Travolta’s 4 upcoming movies.

Cash Out.

Cash out con John Travolta

For now, we have few details about this film, but it is directed by Randall Emmett (On the Trail of the Killer, River of Wrath). The cast includes John Travolta, Lukas Haas, Kristin Davis, Noel Gugliemi, Matt Gerald, Luis Da Silva Jr., Daniel Louis Rivas, Korrina Rico, Natali Yura, Quavo, Joel Cohen, Victorya Brandart, Chris Lindsay, Demi Castro, John Kinsey and Jake Ellenz.

Cash Out 2: High Rollers.

Curiously, the first installment has not been released and they have already planned the sequel. So let’s hope it has the expected success and that we can see both stories.

That’s Amore!

This musical introduces us to Nick Venere, a man who has never been married, and to Patty Amore with a tragic past that makes her refuse to open her heart to any man. When these two emotionally damaged people meet, their families get involved and the results are hilarious. The cast includes John Travolta, Katherine Heigl, Christopher Walken and Dan Aykroyd.

Assassination.

This film reimagines the death of John F. Kennedy as a hit ordered by Chicago kingpin Sam Giancana as revenge for JFK’s attempt to undermine the mob after they helped get him elected. The cast will be very talented, as they have brought together Al Pacino, John Travolta, Shia LaBeouf, Viggo Mortensen and Courtney Love.

Which of all these movies are you most looking forward to seeing? For now we do not have their release dates, but we hope that they will give us more news soon.