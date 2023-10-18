The latest issue of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest tells us how Bruce Wayne became more than just a mentor to Dick Grayson, the original Robin

Have you ever wondered how Bruce Wayne managed to adopt the first Robin, the inimitable Dick Grayson? Well, get ready, fan of the DC Universe, because we are going to tell you in detail. But, spoiler: money had a lot to do with it. And not only that, this revelation comes from the latest issue of Batman/Superman: World’s Finesta gem created by Mark Waid, Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain.

The mission that sparked the conversation between heroes

This story begins with a desperate search in which Batman and Superman travel to the strange world of Earth-22. The two heroes were in full search of the teenager Boy Thunder, a figure in trouble who shares certain similarities with Robin. And that’s where Superman, in a moment of respite, opens up to Bat-Man about his plans for the boy.

The meeting between Clark Kent y Boy Thunder It was magical. The boy, a refugee from another reality, awakened the Man of Steel’s empathy in an instant. But the energy that his powers gave him dragged him to another world. The signal was detected by the Flash on Earth-22, prompting our heroes to travel to the setting of Kingdom Come. At that moment, during a lunch break, Batman drops the bomb: What are you planning to do with the boy, Superman?

Updating Silver Age obstacles

Batman, always pragmatic, explains that it is not that simple. At the time, Bruce Wayne’s bachelor status was an obstacle to Dick Grayson’s adoption. The story goes back to Silver Age of Comics, where singles could not easily adopt. But Bruce Wayne was able to get around that rule thanks to his position and his large bank account. He further adds that for Clark Kent, maintaining his secret identity while dealing with Child Protective Services would be an ordeal.

Of course times have changed, and in modern DC comics, we see Dick Grayson as someone officially adopted. Also Supergirl and the different Superboys living on the Kent farm. But this, unfortunately, doesn’t seem applicable to Boy Thunder. Now, the key is Bruce Wayne wealth, which allowed him not only to be Batman but also to be a father. So now you know, Batman not only fights crime, he also breaks social barriers.

A look at Dick Grayson, the first Robin

The character of Dick Graysonthe original Robin, has had an impressive evolution since his debut in 1940. Not only was he Batman’s first sidekick, but he also grew up and transformed into Nightwing, another superhero who has earned his own place in the DC universe. We’ve seen him mature, from his beginnings as the agile young Robin to becoming the leader of the Teen Titans. What’s more, he has even taken on the mantle of Batman in Bruce Wayne’s absence.

This ability to evolve and grow is part of what has kept Dick Grayson in the hearts of fans for more than eight decades. His relationship with Bruce Wayne is not only a master and apprentice story, but also a complex one. father-son dynamic which has been explored in depth throughout different stages of the comic, series and films. This recent revelation about how he was adopted by Bruce adds another layer of complexity to his already rich history. Could it be that Boy Thunder, Superman’s new pupil, has a similar fate? Only time will tell.

