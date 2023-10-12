Julia Roberts (cordonpress)

Actress Julia Roberts has two very interesting upcoming projects and we are going to review them.

Julia Roberts, famous for films such as Pretty Woman (1990), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), Erin Brockovich (2000) and Closer (2004), has also starred in very interesting series such as Homecoming (2018) and Gaslit (2022) .

Now he will release two feature films that seem quite interesting. Since one will have a lot of suspense and the other promises to be a great drama.

Leave the world behind.

Leave the world behind Netflix

This film is a family drama based on the novel by Rumaan Alam. The story is about a family that begins their vacation on Long Island. But their leisure time is interrupted by two strangers who bring news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat becomes more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, while struggling to find their own place in this collapsing world. The cast includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans and Kevin Bacon. While the direction is provided by Sam Esmail, the person responsible for Mr. Robot and Homecoming. The release date is December 8, 2023 on the Netflix streaming platform.

Little Bee.

The film will show us how the lives of a 16-year-old Nigerian orphan and a British couple on vacation collide one fateful day on an African beach, when one of them has to make a terrible decision. Two years later, they meet again. For now, Julia Roberts is the only actress associated with this project. But we know that the script is by Chris Cleave, Kathleen Robertson and Nick Drake.

