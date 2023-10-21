The legendary actor Harrison Ford continues with his film career and now we review his 2 upcoming films.

Harrison Ford at 81 years old (July 13, 1942) is still in top shape and will now debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since he will play Thaddeus Ross, replacing the late William Hurt.

On this occasion, Harrison Ford will be the president of the United States, since it is the position held by Thaddeus Ross after he has been climbing positions in the US Government since we first saw him in The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

Harrison Ford’s upcoming movies.

Captain America: Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

For now, we have few details about this film, but Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will prove that he is on par with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as Captain America. Among the most interesting rumors is that the villains could be The Serpent Society. This film will star Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, Shira Haas as Sabra and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres. The release date is scheduled for July 26, 2024. But everything indicates that it may be delayed due to the Hollywood strike.

Thunderbolts.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts

This film will bring together a few Marvel characters in a most peculiar team. So the way they interact with each other will be a very important part of the plot. The group consists of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova / Black Widow, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent. They will be controlled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and President of the United States Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). Among the rumors that have been revealed, is that the Thunderbolts will have to stop a great threat that could be Sentry, played by Steven Yeun. The release date is December 20, 2024, but this could vary due to the Hollywood strike.

Which of these two Harrison Ford films? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. Surely Captain America: Brave New World will be shocking, but I really want to see Thunderbolts, because it has very charismatic secondary characters who deserve to shine more.

While we wait for it to premiere, you can see all the installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus.