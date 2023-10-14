Nesrin Javadzadeh is one of the most recognized and valued figures on the Turkish scene and, now, he has arrived at Pecado Original to revolutionize everything. From a very young age she discovered her passion for dramatic art. Due to her great acting skills, she was invited to participate in five short films, which were screened at renowned international festivals.

The actress, who knew that her path to fame would not be easy, ended up enrolling at Marmara University, in the Faculty of Fine Arts, Film and Television, to improve her skills.

Do you want to know more curiosities about this multifaceted actress? Here we go!

Born in Azerbaijan

Nesrin Javadzadeh was born on July 30, 1982 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The actress of Azeri origin left her hometown at the age of 11 and settled in Istanbul with her mother, they were in search of a better life.

He is polyglot

The young woman’s Turkish was not very good. However, she started school when she arrived in Turkey and mastered the language in no time. In fact, currently, she is able to speak fluent English, French and Russian.

Its connection with Spain

Nesrin has always been very interested in Spanish culture. Therefore, when she received the offer to participate in the film El Desentierro… she could not refuse! And not only that, there are several rumors that claim that she could work in a Hollywood-Spain co-production. If these deals come to fruition… we could see her perform alongside Antonio Banderas!

Love social networks

Nesrin is not only successful in the world of acting, she also stands out on social networks. On Instagram alone she accumulates… more than three million followers! She usually shares numerous publications where she shows her personal and professional projects.

Original sin

Original Sin was the series that launched her to stardom. In it, she plays Şahika Ekinci, Kaya’s sister. For a long time she was working for Nadir and did everything she could to put an end to the Argun empire. However, her plans did not go as she expected and Halit’s enemy dispensed with her services.

Now, Şahika has decided to take the reins of her own destiny and is going to confront Nadir and Halit with the help of Ender… she wants to own Holding Argun! To achieve her goals, she is threatening her nephew and her sister-in-law with the video of the attempted murder. Will she get her way?

For now, we can continue enjoying Nesrin’s artistic gifts in Pecado Original, from Monday to Friday on Antena 3. We don’t want to miss a single episode!

