We bring you one new and interesting video, since there are many people who are in full fervor with the long-awaited launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It is no wonder, thanks to all the news that has been revealed, because it seems that Nintendo He has hit the right button again. This title whose launch is scheduled for very soon, specifically the October 20It has generated a lot of expectation. Well, to increase the excitement even more, from the Ruetir.com YouTube channelwe present to you the following!

Discover 5 curious differences between Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Although we will not reveal the specific differences here, our collaborator Leandro has done a very professional job. Maybe there are some that you know, but Can you know each and every one of them? Super Mario Bros. Wonder contributes an exciting twist to adventures of Mario and company, and in the video we can see it. Especially, we can observe an evolution with respect to Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Don’t be left behind and discover what makes this game have such a charming atmosphere!

What curiosity has surprised you the most? Do you want to be able to enjoy Super Mario Bros. Wonder? We read you in the comments.