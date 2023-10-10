Maybe you have a console or play on the computer, but if you like video games, surely, at some point, you have dreamed of have a recreational machine at home. Children of the 80s and 90s can now make their dream come true with the flash offer on Amazon as part of the celebration of the Prime Offer Party.

Let’s start by telling you that, at the time we write these lines, 20% of the units have already been requested available from this flash offer for Amazon Prime subscribers. Therefore, it is clearly seen that it is being quite successful, so if you are interested, you should not wait too long to get it. The discount we found is 15%, a more than generous amount considering its cost.

The power of NeoGeo in your home

All video game lovers perfectly recognize the name NeoGeo, one of the most important companies in the world of arcades. In the 90s it was key and had a huge presence in all the recreational rooms, where their fighting, shooting or sports games became a success every time one was released. Now this SNK NeoGeo MVSX Home Arcade allows you to have a total of 50 games in your own home that bring together the best that NeoGeo has had over the years.

The sagas of games that are included They are the following: The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown, Metal Slug, The Last Blade, World Heroes and Sengoku. Each of these franchises has its most important installments included, such as ten episodes of KOF, six of the shooter title Metal Slug or three of the Sengoku beat’m up games.

But not only are installments of these sagas included, but the machine also incorporates other important games from the history of NeoGeo. Some of the titles that are included are Art of Fighting, Savage Reign, the soccer game Super Sidekicks, Top Players Golf, Baseball Stars or Shock Troopers, to name just a few. The list covers a total of 50 arcades with which you will have fun for a while, playing both alone and sharing games with a second player. From the first moment you will feel as if you have traveled back in time, but without having to put coins into the machine or wait for other players to finish their games. Plus… you can continue as many times as you want until you finish the games!

Two ways to play

One of the aspects that video game and arcade purists in particular will like the most is that this recreational machine includes Two configuration modes: AES and MVS. This is a very important detail, since you will have the opportunity to play the classics as they were when you found them in the arcades (MVS mode) or in their adaptation for the home console versions (AES mode). . There are some games that don’t change much, but in other cases you will come to appreciate very different features that will make you want to play again.

This recreational machine, whose screen is 17 inches and it is prepared with joysticks and buttons in a traditional way, but with the best qualities, you will find it with a great discount that leaves the price at only 433.49 euros. Its original cost is 509.99 euros, but the 15% discount on the occasion of the Prime Offer Party makes it an excellent opportunity to get it.

If you have decided on this arcade machine, we also recommend that you get the high base that will give it additional height to that you feel like in the original arcade. And if you need even more height, you have a very comfortable adjustable riser available, all manufactured specifically for this recreation.

This is just one of the many offers available for Amazon Prime subscribers today, October 10. We’re collecting and sharing the best ones with you, so if you take a look at our other posts you’re sure to find something interesting!