Disco Elysiumdeveloped and published by ZA/UM, recently joined video games in the PlayStation Plus catalogSony’s subscription service which recently also welcomed NieR Replicant. Reviewed by our Ale Alosithe experience, originally published on PC in 2019, told the dynamics of a town immersed in mysterious events and different characters, each different from the other.

Inside, you will play the role of a detective who will find himself managing yet another case that will require attention and perspicacity: the player will choose whether to become a hero, or negatively determine his fate and that of the entire town.

Previous article

Chronicle of the Silent: the demo is available on Steam