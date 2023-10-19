loading…

Josh Paul, a US State Department official, chose to resign because he did not agree with Joe Biden’s policies. Photo/LinkedIn/The New York Post

GAZA – United States (US) Department of State official Josh Paul resigned from his position. This is due to the approach of President Joe Biden’s administration to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Josh Paul — who said he had worked at the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs (PM) for more than 11 years — said in his LinkedIn post that he was stepping down “due to policy disagreements regarding our continued lethal assistance to Israel.”

“Let me be clear,” wrote Paul, reported by CNN. “Hamas’ attacks on Israel are not just an evil thing; it is the ugliness of ugliness. “I also believe that any potential escalation by Iran-linked groups such as Hezbollah, or by Iran itself, would be a cynical exploitation of the existing tragedy,” he added.

Paul expressed wholeheartedly that the response Israel is taking, and with it America’s support for that response, and for the status quo of the occupation, will only cause greater suffering for Israel and the Palestinian people. “That is not America’s long-term interest,” he explained.

The official described the US government’s response as “disappointing” and “not at all surprising.”

“This administration’s response – and much of Congress’ response – is an impulsive reaction built on confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy, and bureaucratic inertia,” Paul added.

“Decades of the same approach have shown that security for the sake of peace will not produce security or peace. “The fact is, blind support for one party will damage the interests of both parties in the long term,” he said.

Paul said he could not support a series of policy decisions that included arms transfers, which he believed were actions that were “short-sighted, destructive, unfair, and contrary to the values ​​we hold publicly.”

In an interview with the New York Times, the former State Department official said that legal restrictions intended to keep American weapons from falling into the hands of human rights violators have failed, as the US supports Israel while the country has limited supplies of water, food , and food. medical care and electricity in Gaza.

“There are times when you can say, OK, you know, this is out of my control, but I know Congress will reject it,” he told the Times. “But in this case, there is likely no significant resistance from Congress, no other oversight mechanism, no other forum for debate, and that’s part of what I’m taking into my decision.”

When asked for comment, a State Department spokesperson told CNN that the agency declined to comment on “personnel matters.”

(ahm)