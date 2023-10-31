Maneuver, the Disability Fund “loses” the 350 million: here’s the reason

After the approval of the text of the next financial maneuver – in particular of the two fiscal delegation decrees – the reallocation of 350 millioni of the “Fund for policies in favor of people with disabilities” in favor of the Superbonus leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many. The shift of resources was approved through the “advances decree” (law decree 18 October 2023, n. 145) which, in fact, anticipates some measures of the budget, recovering financial resources from other items, including the Disability Fund.

Read also: Maneuver, agreement in the government. The majority will not present amendments

As reported by the Disabili.com portal, in fact, those funds were intended entirely to implement the Enabling Law on Disability (Law 22 December 2021, n. 227) and now they will change purpose with the “hijacking” of Superbonus and the others bonus edizi (given that the benefits also include the overcoming and elimination of architectural barriers).

Read also: MSC, Aponte Re Midas: over 15 billion in profits in one year. And the future…

The reason for this reallocation – continues the information site – is that the money provided by the Fund in question is intended for the implementation of the enabling law on disability, of which, however, they are not been yet the legislative decrees that implement it have been definedand the deadline for approval is March 2024. After the parliamentary process, the law will come into force from 1 January 2025. For this reason, that money, which cannot be spent for the purpose for which it was set aside in the fund, has meanwhile been intended for other expenditure items.

Disability, Minister Locatelli reassures: “The Mef will return those funds to us in 2025”

She intervened in this regard Alessandra Locatelli, minister for disabilitiesrecalling that these are “resources not used in 2023 which were in the chapter for the enabling law on disability which was not implemented” he specified that those 350 million “remained there on that chapter and they cannot be touched by anyone. The Mef has recovered them now and will return them to us in 2025 when the law will be implemented“.

Subscribe to the newsletter