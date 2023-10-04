Jorge Coira, director of films such as Code Emperador (2022) or Eroski Paradise (2019), returns to the big screen this month with the Spanish comedy I have gone viral, starring Blanca Suarez, Enrique Auquer y Nicolas Furtado.

Jorge Coira In this interview he tells us the real story on which it is based I have gone viralthe differences between directing a comedy and a thriller, and explains what the job of an editor is like.

Where did the idea for the film come from? Because on the poster it says that I have gone viral is inspired by real events.

Indeed.

Is it generic or is there a specific story?

Yes, no, no, there is a specific story. This has been going on for years, right? I don’t know, 6 years ago or so there was a real case that involved a couple who were on a plane. It wasn’t here. It wasn’t in Spain. I think it was in India or there.

They were on a plane, at one point he fell asleep, she took his cell phone, unlocked it, started messing around on the cell phone and discovered his infidelity. She went crazy, he went crazy. They started fighting with each other, they started fighting with the crew. Until there was an emergency landing and they were both kicked off the plane.

This real news was published on social networks by a screenwriter friend of ours –Beto Marini-, saying: “What a good start for a comedy.” And my wife –Araceli Gonda, who is a screenwriter-, well, he contacted. The contact contacted her and they began to consider the possibility of converting that – that is, from that – into making a film.

So, taking that initial anecdote, I began to imagine what would happen to someone to whom that could happen, who could experience such madness. Starting by changing one little thing, which is: instead of kicking them both out, they should only kick her out, which is more humiliating, apart from seeing how her world is being dismantled.

So, that initial germ is that news, which is still published, of course, on Twitter.

So you’ve been working on the movie for 6 years…

Well yes, yes, yes. Which, of course, since the pandemic came, everything was delayed. Yes, yes, in fact, of course, at that time I was doing Hierro and… Well, it took me a little while to get into it, eh? I don’t remember – not very much either – but initially Ara was there – she was writing the script -, and when they had a first version of the script that was when they contacted me…

Of course, I already knew about the project from the beginning, evidently, from being at home! But then we started talking about me being able to do it and… Of course, I really wanted to because I had known about the whole project and I thought it was very good.

It seemed to me that there were very, very, very, very attractive, very funny moments – in all extremes, eh? -, very funny, very exciting, I think there were very, very powerful things, and nothing.

What happens is that, we started working, and between that I was in trouble with previous projects – well, for example, I had another movie which was also delayed due to the pandemic, which was Emperor Code– and then it kind of delayed everything a little. But hey, we finally got it done.

What differences are there between working on a film like this, which is a comedy, or with series like Hierro, or the film you mentioned, Emperor Code?

Luckily all of them. There’s something there that… For me they are my two favorite genres. Clearly, I mean, I love thrillers, I love thrillers, and I love comedy. They are the two genres that I like the most and in which I feel most comfortable.

And I wish, if I could, spend my entire life spending a little while on one side and a little while on another, I would appreciate it. And in fact, even when doing thrillers, I think that, a little comedy always ends up appearing.

Both in Hierro as in as in Rapa… Emperor Code no longer, but it was something else. But in these almost always some comedy also ends up appearing, because it seems that life in general has its grace, it has moments… And within the most solemn the most ridiculous always appears.

So, well, I mean, there are very, very different approaches to many things; In others, basically at the end there is something very essential about trying to live with those characters, with as much truth as possible, the conflicts that are being raised.

So, well, there is something essential, about storytelling, that is common. But then obviously the differences of what you are looking for, the tempo has to be totally different. To me they seem like two wonderful genres and I hope I can not give up on any of them.

And do you also like editing your own films?

The truth is that if. I didn’t initially start riding, but then I learned to ride – many years ago – and I really enjoy it. In the end, really, when you make movies, the movie is really made in the editing.

You in the filming: you propose, you play, you explore and you hunt for moments, you learn moments in film – or in data, right now, in cards -, and then you get to editing and in editing you make the film, you make the film.

With the same filmed material you can make a thousand different films and there is something like cinematic narrative, that is where the most direct narrative is generated. There you place each of the pieces that provide the information. So it is so, so, so, so, so essential that… That, I prefer to get in and be there myself.

When you did the editing, did you go back to the script?

Yes… Let’s see, there is something that really the script… There is: on the one hand the physical document, but then what the script means – in terms of the fact that it is the basis of what you are telling – is something that is constantly changing. That is, it starts from a document, but then during filming something else is generated, and that other thing is just built in the editing.

And in fact there was, for example, some piece of information that was initially going to be very far behind, and relatively early in the process I had the feeling of, “This is going to work much better if we move it forward and if the viewers share some information.” Instead of hiding it from them, we have it and can better understand the suffering of Mabel“.

It is also very common to see in movies that characters use mobile phones and that appears on the screen, with texts. In your case, you have also uploaded videos. Where does that idea come from?

Yes. Let’s see, from the script there was that of… I mean, the film at the end… The environment of the film is the world caused by the social networks -and the craziness that social networks are causing right now-, so social networks and communications by computer -and by mobile phones- were essential.

So it was: “Let’s look for visually attractive formulas that work in comedy to be able to play with that.” So soon this idea arose of the icons being set in motion…

Then it seemed very attractive to me to generate small pieces like memes, imagining what those videos that led to Mabel’s virality could be like. Of course, because if there are several people on the plane recording, different montages can be made. Then starting to imagine different montages, that seemed very fun to me.

About making rhythmic montages, almost turning Mabel’s screams into a song, about being able to play with the goat – with that internet classic of the goat that merges with the scream of Javi: “Ahhh!!”. That was a very part… In the end, everything about working with language, playing with language, exploring, is very fun, very attractive.

So you also had to be very knowledgeable about current events, the Internet and memes.

Yes… But there was no need to do it either. I mean, it’s not that I live very, very, very attached to the networks – I’m actually quite inactive – but I’ve been around for centuries… I mean, since Facebook came out.

Soon someone told me about, “Hey, this is really interesting.” And I looked at it – not now, I haven’t looked at it in centuries. But come on, in my daily life it is something that exists, I didn’t need to do any research, wow.

I have gone viral, Jorge Coira’s new comedy, will be released in theaters next Wednesday October 11.