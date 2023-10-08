The head of Moon Knight, Mohamed Diab, has harsh words against Zack Snyder and praises James Gunn.

Zack Snyder started the DCEU with Man of Steel (2013), then he was in charge of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and the following year he was going to release Justice League (2017), but he finished this film Joss Whedon. He finally got to make the version of it that came to HBO Max in 2021.

Zack Snyder’s time through the DC Comics films has been turbulent and has not convinced everyone. A very clear example is Mohamed Diab, responsible for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, who has harshly criticized his films.

These are his words.

“I know some people don’t like James Gunn, but I see him as a great artist who will do great work. Frankly, I didn’t like last period. The last movie, Justice League, was significantly better than the first version, but in the end, Zack Snyder’s work on all the movies he made didn’t appeal to me. ”

“I liked James Gunn’s movies much more. I think he’s a much better artist and a very smart writer, and he’ll do an excellent job for DC. I hope people don’t criticize him simply because if he loses the DC audience, he’s done for. But he is an artist and he will create wonderful things.”

The Caballero director was also asked about his favorite superhero outside of Marvel.

“I’m a Batman fan. I would like to give Batman a different vision, a Noir style. A film with drama. Christopher Nolan made us all see that it is a dramatic film about someone with tragedy. The new perspective on Batman is very nice. Whether it’s Batman or anyone else, the idea of ​​a person with a real human story, not just a flying superhero.”

Mohamed Diab (cordonpress)

Do you agree with Mohamed Diab’s words about Zack Snyder? Let us know in the comments.

Moon Knight can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.