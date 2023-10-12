Inter full-back Federico Dimarco praised AC Milan rival Theo Hernandez, considering him one of the best in the world

The Nerazzurri side Federico Dimarco he was the protagonist of the “Azzurri” broadcast, during which he also praised Milan’s rival, Theo Hernandez. On idols as a child: “These against Malta and England are two key matches, with two victories we are well on our way to qualifying. As a child I liked Marcelo of Real Madrid, he had a class that few full-backs have had. Maybe together with Roberto Carlos.”

On rival Hernandez

—

“Alphonso Davies, Theo Hernandez and Nuno Mendes are among the best left backs in the world. I am like the others. Now doing this role is more fun, you find yourself in the middle of the pitch playing and you can score more goals. The strongest player faced? Dembele. The first goal with Italy was a great feeling, I discovered later that it was the national team’s 1,500th goal. Playing for your country’s team is something incredible. Every goal is a goal, it’s always worth it even if it’s better or worse.”

October 11, 2023 (modified October 11, 2023 | 4:01 pm)

