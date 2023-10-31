The importance of the wingers lies in the construction of Thuram’s goals: 4 out of 5 come from them

To explain the importance of Dumfries and Dimarco in this Inter, not too many words are needed. Just go and review the goals scored by Thuram this season: five in total, including one on his own (the magic in the derby) and four resulting from plays by the wingers. It feels like copying and pasting, a nursery rhyme that is actually repeated every match, yet no one is able to find countermeasures: the Nerazzurri wingers rack up the kilometres, create opportunities, give away chocolates. Tikus was good at taking advantage of it, against Roma he discarded yet another package. “Another order has arrived”: on the intercom there is a blond guy wearing the Nerazzurri number 32, an ultra-luxury courier. This is how Dimarco celebrated Thuram’s goal on Instagram, with the Frenchman’s response: “Amazon Prime”.

like with dzeko

—

The goal against Roma recalled at least two goals from last season, both scored by Edin Dzeko always in that Meazza goal: the first in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen, the second in January against Napoli. Same scene: Dimarco caught well on the left, first decisive control and wonderful ball inside just to be pushed into the net. Like the Swan of Sarajevo, the new Inter 9 unwraps the candy and enjoys the sweet. Thus, again starting from a personal action by Federico, Thuram broke the deadlock in Serie A, on the third matchday against Fiorentina: Dima’s brilliant cross in the middle, winning header. Then the pearl against Milan – also the one born from a play by a winger, Dumfries, to launch it into space – before the two orders sent this time by Denzel: against Benfica in the Champions League, against Torino on the penultimate matchday. All first goals, balls ready to be pushed into the net.

devastating

—

Thuram enjoys the hard work of Inzaghi’s wingers, wingers who make Inter fly. Dumfries has two goals and three assists, Dimarco magically decided the match against Empoli and against Roma he has already provided the fourth “+1” of his season. Federico directed the second half against the Giallorossi, after the first had had the Dutchman as the great protagonist: unleashed on his side, with Zalewski feeling dizzy in a couple of actions in which Denzel took charge . The former PSV player has top numbers in his role in Europe, he performs great both for the Nerazzurri and for the national team: such a constant Dumfries has never been seen at Inter. To complete the job in his first half, the decisive strike, the precise pass to send his teammates towards goal, was missing. But he plowed down the flank as he is used to doing by now, before Dimarco let loose in the second half.

not just them

—

Two arrows who are in fact added attackers, but it doesn’t end there. Because behind Dumfries there is a Cuadrado who must return (he is dealing with an inflammation of the Achilles tendon) and behind Dimarco a Carlos Augusto who is eager to return: when he plays, the Brazilian never disappoints. Against Roma he came close to scoring a Eurogoal, with an extraordinary right-footed shot from outside – a rarity for a left-footed player – which went into the top corner. “Not long now,” wrote the former Monza player in an Instagram story. He is hungry like a wolf, he is a “reserve” who would be a starter anywhere. What a luxury. When Cuadrado returns, Inzaghi will be spoiled for choice on the flanks. Without forgetting Darmian, the man who is always ready. Now, however, they are the masters of the wings, Dimarco and Dumfries, often assisted in their work on the sidelines of the pitch by Bastoni and Pavard, defenders who are also full-backs and wingers. Inter have gained wings, Thuram is once again grateful. And so, dreaming comes easy.

