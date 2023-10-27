The digital platform is insolvent with the Nerazzurri club and the Viale della Liberazione company is taking legal action against the Zytara platform

Inter chooses legal action. There was no alternative and not even any doubt, but now there is certainty: the Viale della Liberazione club has decided to sue the Zytara Labs platform for the over 30 million euros not paid for the season’s Digitalbits shirt sponsorship 2022-23, replaced only at the end of the season by Paramount+. The Court of Milan has in fact issued an injunction against the digital platform as per the request of the club, which is taking steps to notify the opposing party.

The issue of the shirt sponsor was a major issue throughout last season, with the club waiting in vain for the payment of two invoices: one for €29.75 million and the other for a €1.6 million performance bonus seasons of Simone Inzaghi’s team. The club has made official data and moves in the consolidated financial statements and in the report to the investors of Inter, Media and Communication. Waiting for news.