Digital marketing, Connetty confirms progressive growth and closes the first half of 2023 with +13% turnover

Connetty – industrial holding in the field of digital marketing and new media founded by Alberto Zilli together with his brothers Samuel and Stefano and Francesco Rizzardi – continues the path of growth also in the first half of 2023, recording a +13% in aggregate turnover compared to the same period of the previous year. The Group confirms the successful trajectory of 2022 and is set to close the current financial year by achieving a turnover of 20 million euros. The data is also linked to the performance of the holding’s two subsidiaries, Refine Direct and 247Production.



The company – strong in a solid positioning as innovation hub in the digital and performance marketing sector – also grows in terms of staff which will increase by over 20% compared to 2022 thanks to the hirings already made in the first half of 2023 and others expected at the beginning of 2024 both for Refine Direct che per 247Production.

In particular, we highlight the development of Refine Direct, which grew by +11% thanks to the increase in advertising spending of its over 250 historic customers. This is accompanied by a significant increase (+35% over 2022) in investments in research and development with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), both for the creation of innovative products for the market and to improve its internal operational processes.

Read also: Disability, the 350 million from the enabling law end up in the Superbonus. Here because

Also 247Production – digital entertainment company founded by Nicola Bertona and the duo Panpers – respected the forecasts at the beginning of the year by recording a +25% turnover compared to 2022. This, also, thanks to the entry of new well-known faces from the web and TV in their Talent and Creator Roster and the opening of a new multiset studio in via Mac Mahon, for the creation of videos, campaign shootings, formats for creators and communities, series, shows for brands and publishers.

“We are happy that the growth forecasts for the first half of the year have been confirmed by very positive results from a business point of view which allow us to invest in our potential and look to the future with a view to continuous growth” he declared Alberto Zilli, founder and CEO of the Connetty holding. “The goal is to expand our staff and our offering through investments in the development of new solutions and content to support our customers, drawing on our consolidated experience in the field of digital and performance marketing.»

Subscribe to the newsletter