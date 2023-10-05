From consoles with games like “Pacman” to applications that adapt to each smartphone today, through augmented reality video games that They connect millions of users around the world, also known as video games, have been developed in different ways..

Jorge Suárez Basáñez from Amber México, one of the greatest experts in the industry, recognized that, several years ago, there was no capacity to produce advanced video games in Jalisco or even in Mexico: he pointed out that there was a lack of investment, capacity for designing graphics that were considered very humble or simple animations.

“At the beginning we didn’t have much knowledge and we didn’t have much access to international markets, which are the ones that really pay well, so the designs were very simple, almost everything was for mobile phones, we made very small games called hypercasual with very humble graphics, very small animations, etc”.

The truth is Over the years, the specialization of the industry has allowed for greater development of graphics, better programming and the implementation of so-called engines.which are development environments that provide tools for creating more video games.

“As the years have passed and thanks to specialization, education and there have been more and more small studies, we have been able to venture into different games that involve greater graphical complexity, greater programming complexity, other types of engines that They are like the Word of video games, it is this software that is used to make video games.”

He pointed out that the engines or also called video game engines were difficult to obtain due to the price, but currently “they are now free, almost so that everyone can learn until they have a certain volume of income and they start charging you.”

This allowed more young entrepreneurs, engineers and small companies to access the world of video games and develop their own adventures.

Jorge Suárez commented that, behind the evolution of video games in the country, there is an entire industry and support of personnel dedicated to the sector that includes universities, engineers, programmers and designers.

“What we do see is this constant evolution of technology as well as universities and engineers of different types to the video game value chain because we have texting software, art, we have animation, we have programmers and we have a discipline of almost It is not talked about, but it is the game design that is like the architect of the emotions of the virtual product of what is happening within the game.”

AI, development alternative

The increasingly constant development and advancement of artificial intelligence (the so-called AI) worldwide causes confusion in various industries and video games are no exception.

Jorge Suárez Basáñez from Amber México, considered that the content development capacity for video game processors can be developed, mainly for some areas that require improving their production, such as the case of designs for video games.

“With all this generative artificial intelligence, that is, You can write a text and you get something that takes a designer 2 days, 5 days, and it (the AI) takes a minute or less, so that’s what it’s going to do: accelerate our content development capacity.”.

Suárez sees 2 options: make the development of video games cheaper through greater production or maintain the same budget for their creation.

“There are two options: either it will make the development of video games cheaper because we are going to make the content faster or we are going to maintain the same budget for the games, but it will have more content and we can do it faster. I see those kinds of things tangibly happening today. “We already use some artificial intelligence tools.”

“Roblox” has become one of the gaming projects developed in the State. SPECIAL

More than 66 million Mexican gamers

According to data from the consulting firm The Competitive Intelligence Unit (CIU), during the year 2022, in Mexico there were more than 66.5 million users aged 6 or older who spend their time playing a video game.

• Video game users over 6 years old: 66.5 million in 2022, 3.7 percent more than in 2021 (about 2.46 million more users).

• Profits generated by the video game industry in Mexico during 2022: 35,884 million pesos, around 251 million more than in 2021 (0.7 percent more).

• Of the total revenues, 65.6 percent corresponds to software revenueswhich includes the purchase of games within different devices, ‘in-game’ purchases and subscription services.

• The remaining 34.4 percent corresponds to the sale of fixed consoles in the period, which decreased their dynamism during the year 2022.

“Wild Things” is another game from Amber México, which was also developed for cell phones. COURTESY

They are going for more Mexican video games

Jorge Suárez Basáñez from Amber México, one of the most important agencies that develop video games in the country, recognized how the work of those who promoted the production of video games both in Jalisco and nationally began.

“The issue of mobile phones began to grow, all cell phone games, so it began to be more complex and competitive because everyone could upload a game.”

He highlighted some of the benefits that the companies implemented and the agreements they made, in the first instance, with telephone companies such as Telcel or Movistar.

“The companies began to be the ‘play to play’ model which is ‘I give you the game and within the game you buy clothes, swords, weapons, super powers and that also completely modified how the game started. “We started making video games for Telcel, Iusacell and Movistar: they were those little games where you had to send an SMS and they gave you access to certain games since you paid through a text message.”

Subsequently, video game developers in the state, promoted by Amber México, began to gain momentum in large consoles such as PlayStation. Nintendo or Xbox.

“Thanks to the fact that we started working on those mobile games, that same talent began to find a place in larger specialized games for consoles and we made our first computer games and now we already had the tools to make games on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and “Xbox X Series and S, all these next-generation consoles.”

Now, the talent of video game developers in the country has promoted the production of games such as “Angry Birds”, some levels and special games of “Candy Crush”, for Marvel with art design, “Batman: Gotham Night”, “Tetrix ” from Apple, among other companies and/or video games.

Jalisco stands out for the good creative conditions it offers to creatives. SPECIAL

A world in every cell phone

The largest number of video game users used a Smartphone to access a video game according to The Competitive Intelligence Unit (CIU).

By percentage of gaming sessions, video game users on consoles They usually spend approximately 1.8 hours, a decrease compared to that recorded in 2021, which was 2.2 on averagea reduction that can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and business-driven isolation in the country.

In the same way, users or also called gamers on mobile devices have reduced their gaming sessions to 0.8 hours on average per session, a figure lower than that reported on average during 2021, which was 1 hour allocated in 2021.

Regarding the disbursement of resources for downloading a video game, it is practically zero: Only 4.1 percent of smartphone users download paid applications and record an average expense of 195 pesos, although the figure is lower for users of fixed consoles, which is 688 pesos spent.

