In Italy, 1.5 million people suffer from dementia, of which 600 thousand from Alzheimer’s. Numbers that photograph an increasingly feared socio-health emergency as confirmed by a survey by Senior Italia FederAnziani, according to which 53% of Italians declare that they are very afraid that a form of dementia could affect a dear relative or friend. For this reason, the ‘memory-saving’ e-MemoryCare project starts from Rome and Milan, a digital platform designed to ‘stimulate’ the brain, not only of those with a diagnosis of full-blown dementia. The innovative method which currently involves 10,000 people who will receive the treatment free of charge, sponsored by Senior Italia FederAnziani, Italian social sports associations and Vitattiva, was presented to the Ministry of Health. The e-MemoryCare project makes use of a scientific Advisory Board which brings together psychologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, nutritionists, physiatrists, cardiologists, neuropsychologists and economists. It is supported and promoted by Sin (Italian Society of Neurology), Cnop (National Council of the Order of Psychologists), Sinpf (Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology), Fimmg (Italian Federation of General Practitioners), Sumai Assoprof (Single Italian outpatient medicine and professionalism union of the healthcare area) and Fnopi (National Federation of nursing professions).