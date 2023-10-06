Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is being the most talked about in the world of anime and movies. Mainly because we are facing a premiere that has many surprises in store. In this entry we will help you know all the details about the film along with its duration and much more.

Digimon is one of the franchises that grew at the same time as Pokémon, and unlike the Nintendo saga, it has had more intermittent periods of content. The new Digimon feature film It has surprised us both for its plot and for all the details regarding its premiere:

The length of this latest Digimon movie is designed to have 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The previous Digimon movie, Last Evolution Kizuna It didn’t last too long either., so it fits with the line followed by previous adaptations. The film focuses on beginning of a new adventure and story, hence its title. The film’s premiere in Spain is scheduled for December 1, 2023.

As an extra fact, the film can be seen through VOSE, and we will have it in Spanish and Catalan. Could this be the new beginning of Digimon?