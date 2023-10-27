As if the pressure that Digi was putting on the market were not enough, it has just been confirmed that the Romanian company is testing fiber optics worldwide. up to 50 Gbps speed. After being the first to introduce XGS-PON in Spain with up to 10 Gbps speed, it now wants to go one step further with this connection that is unrivaled by any other operator.

Digi has just announced that it is testing the fastest fiber service in the world, with up to 50 Gbps speed. The operator has highlighted that, in its commitment to always offer the best service, the best quality and the best possible proposal to its customers, it has decided to launch this service. In this way, it becomes the first national operator and one of the first worldwide to test this service. According to statements, this speed “it will change the browsing experience and the quality of the internet connection.”

Virtual reality, 8K videos and minimal latency

The operator has not launched this service yet, but it does confirm that it is testing it and that your network is now ready to offer this speed in the future. At the moment, we do not have more details about the technology used or the “path” they have chosen for these new Internet connections.

In the press release they have clarified that this 50 Gbps fiber offers the highest possible speed with a latency less than 1ms. In addition, it promotes the efficient use of energy and is capable of downloading a large volume of information in a minimum of time. This enables applications such as virtual reality or 8K videos with real-time transmissions without delays.

As we know, Digi was the first operator in Spain to launch fiber up to 10 Gbps, named PRO-DIGI. This can be hired in various areas of Spain, specifically in 36 provinces. Since it was launched in September 2021, it has been available to hire for 25 euros per month.

Returning to service 50 Gbps, the Romanian operator has confirmed that “When the service with up to 50 Gbps is available, it can be contracted through the company’s usual sales channels.” For now, we don’t have dates or more details, but we do know that Digi is willing to get ahead of the competition when it comes to Internet speed and services. We assume that Digi customer service won’t be able to give us much information about it either.