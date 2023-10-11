Brussels marked the merger of Orange and MásMóvil as a risk, considering that it does not see risks of concentration in the wholesale market, but in the retail market and that the first operator by number of clients had to make some concessions in the form of so-called remedies.

Digi will keep the Yoigo network

Digi has entered the final stretch of the negotiation with Orange-MásMóvil to buy their assets (the so-called remedies) and that these two can execute the merger after approval by the European Union. These talks have been underway for about four months, The Objective states, citing its sources.

Currently, Digi’s offering includes the transfer of the Yoigo mobile network, with about 4,900 locations. This would be one of the duplicate assets, since the resulting operator would still have access to the Orange network, which also supports 5G SA under the commercial name of 5G+.

MásMóvil, current owner of the Yoigo network, has been more willing to make more concessions, since they considered that The objective was to obtain approval for the merger as soon as possible and that the delays only harmed the creation of the future company. This is a determining factor in knowing why they are the ones who lose the majority of assets in the agreement.

This agreement will include the sale prices of these assets, payment terms and transfer schedule. In this way, Orange and MásMóvil will be able to send all the documentation and commitments of the remedy taker and that this can speed up the European authorization.

After the signing with Digi, the deadlines and the objective of having the authorization before December to be able to begin formally operating with the company are maintained. joint venture in early 2024.

It is also contemplated to sell fixed network

According to The Objective, there would be concessions in the fixed network, mainly due to the infrastructure inherited from Euskaltel and which is duplicated with Orange in the north of Spain. Of course, in this case they would not be for Digi, who already has enough fiber network deployments.

In this case, it would be Finetwork (which does not have a fixed network) and Adamo (which has just over 300,000 real estate units) who are part of other conversations outside of what is being discussed with the Romanian company, so it is required Also carry out this agreement quickly to maintain expectations of the start of operations for the beginning of 2024.

The sensations conveyed by the two main actors in the merger is that we have entered the end of a long path that began in July of last year with the definitive agreement between Orange and MásMóvil and that has been going on since February of this year in Brussels, on the verge of see the light at the end of the tunnel.