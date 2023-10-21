“Breathe,” read the blackboard displayed to Fabio Di Giannantonio on the straight at every single lap of the Australian Grand Prix. Up above the air is clean and now Diggia can breathe deeply the smell of the podium. Yes, because in the long race, brought forward to today due to the weather warning, the Roman from the Gresini team was the author of another solid performance which allowed him to capitalize on all the work done so far.

In a race dominated by Jorge Martin but won by Johann Zarco right at the end, there was proof that tire management was the key to winning. Perhaps all the leading riders reasoned this, with the exception of the Spaniard from the Pramac team, who became easy prey on the last lap. The “little wolf” Di Giannantonio did not hold back and dreamed of the first step of the podium, only to then surrender to a stratospheric Zarco.

“I was going fast, but Zarco was in a little better shape,” Diggia explained to Sky after the race. “In the end he made some scary corners, he was very precise and managed to have crazy traction. In fact, he won, but we didn’t do so badly either! The start was the best of the year, perhaps of my life. It’s also true that they helped me start off so strong and from now on we can start like this. This gave us an incredible hand for the race, because when you start and you’re already in front, then everything is a little easier.”

Breathe Diggia, breathe. A mantra, a phrase repeated for 27 laps and which was perhaps the secret of the result: “They gave me the ‘breathe’ sign, which is a word we use between us and which helps me stay focused. Also thanks to that I managed to be consistent throughout the race. Let’s say that when you’re up front, you’re pushing and you realize that you can fight for the podium or the victory, you can’t help but hold your breath a couple of times! But hard work always pays off a lot and today it paid off more than usual.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Not just Zarco, the fight for the podium in the last few laps was unbeatable with Brad Binder and Pecco Bagnaia, with the latter an excellent second. The South African, firmly behind Martin for the entire race, was then mocked by the Gresini standard bearer, who achieved his first podium in MotoGP: “There was a mix of things, on the one hand, to pass Binder a couple of Sometimes I was a little too aggressive on the gas and ate the tire a bit. Then there was a lot of wind in the race, in some points having a rider in front helped a lot because it allowed you to stay tighter when exiting corners and to open the throttle earlier.”

“When I went to the front I struggled more, I expected to make a gap but the pace was the same as everyone’s pace. with the medium we all pushed hard and those two laps ruined my plans a bit. But I stayed focused, managed the rear tire, which is very important, but in the end it seemed like we were all surfing! Everything was moving, it was very critical,” she goes on to explain the difficulties at Phillip Island today.

However, the weekend isn’t over and tomorrow it’s time for the Sprint, which has been moved to Sunday morning (4am Italian time). Once again the choice of tires will be key: “I don’t see myself differently from today, in my opinion we are ready. In fact, yesterday I was very happy when they told us that we would race today, because we were ready. The bike was fine, we had worked a lot on the electronics and I was fast with every tyre. So in my opinion we can have a good race tomorrow too.”

“They took the toy away from me when I started having fun”, was the phrase that perhaps struck the most when the top three commented on the race on the back podium. Di Giannantonio reiterates the concept with a new hope, that of being able to consider himself a MotoGP rider again next year: “Unfortunately, this growth didn’t come sooner, we worked a lot and came from afar. Every race we’re putting bricks in and we’re getting there. My growth is really clean. I say they took the toy away from me because this bike here is crazy, riding it is a unique emotion. I feel very comfortable and right now that everything is in place and it would be perfect to do another season like this, they took the toy away from me. But maybe with these performances we can find another nice toy.”

