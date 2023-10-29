Apparently there are some pretty bad times ahead for professional League of Legends players in the United States, as their salaries will be drastically reduced, according to an e-sports expert. This is Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles, who talked about this in a recent podcast, ensuring that all teams in the American LoL league are facing a crisis.

A statement of which there are certain indications, since apparently the United States League of LoL (LCS) is no longer profitable for the teams. In fact, TSM and CLG have already withdrawn from the LCS, two of the biggest teams. Furthermore, it is worth remembering that before the start of the league, there was a kind of player strike, but the players quickly relented when Riot Games made it clear that they would cancel the league if the problems continued.

You can read: Tyler1 does not support the League of Legends LCS STRIKE, says “there is no talent in NA”, many are just “check thieves” and no one sees them

What MonteCristo predicts is similar to what happened with Evil Geniuses’ Valorant team. Despite becoming champions, they were told: if they want to stay, it will be for much less money, otherwise, they will have to leave. But why does this happen? According to a report by Mein MMO, player salaries in the LCS have increased considerably in recent years, especially for foreign players. This could have triggered a general price spiral, leading veterans like Bjergsen or Jensen to demand and get big money from their teams.

At the same time, due to the so-called “esports winter”, teams’ revenue opportunities have plummeted: it is difficult for esports organizations to find advertising partners, especially for second-tier teams. This is how the money in electronic sports seems to be decreasing, while the teams’ expenses, with the salaries of the professionals, increase significantly.

Fans take a dim view of salaries

As can be seen in Reddit posts, the fan community has little sympathy for the professionals in the United States. LCS fans generally comment that receiving $400,000 a year to play video games is overpaid and that $100,000 should be enough. There are even some who believe that the minimum salary of around $70,000 is still a lot of money, especially when players receive food and lodging at the same time. Complaint to which is also added the performance of certain teams, which fans believe is deficient.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord