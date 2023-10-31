Suara.com – Donny Damara and Shandy Sjariff participated in enlivening and becoming speakers at the event entitled “Citizens’ Party”. The event which took place at ICE BSD, Tangerang on 28-29 October was even more exciting with the presence of two actors from different generations.

For your information, “Citizen Party” was initiated by Bapak2ID, a chat forum community to get to know the daily world of men who have become fathers.

It is not surprising that the Citizens’ Festival provides an attractive atmosphere, like being in a residential area. To ensure a residential atmosphere, the event was also enlivened by children’s games, food vendors passing by, security guards and karaoke booths.

Donny Damara and Shandy Sjariff are two famous actors who participated in enlivening the “Citizens Party”. Even though they are different generations, Donny and Shandy were both crazy about women in their time.

Interestingly, when talking at the event, both Donny Damara and Shandy Sjariff shared the same problem. Namely about appearance, especially hair.

Shandy Sjariff, who is now 44, admitted that he was worried because his hair was starting to thin due to hair loss. As a celebrity who places great importance on appearance, this is very scary for them.

Shandy Sjariff admitted that he had started experiencing hair loss since he was in his 30s. This star of the soap opera Jodoh Wasiat Bapak realized this when his face was in the spotlight and when he looked in the mirror it was clear that his head was bald.

“When filming we usually evaluate acting, now we pay attention to the head. Because the lights are bright, there are usually ‘windows’. That makes you less confident. And there the hair looks bald, getting thinner and it becomes increasingly dangerous if it is ignored,” said Shandy Sjariff.

Apart from age, hair loss is also caused by his lifestyle as a celebrity. As an actor, Shandy admits that he often uses liquid or hair dye. Not to mention, filming until late, which makes him tired, also has a big impact on hair health.

“This is actually not only due to age but also genetic factors. The style of using wax and other things, not washing your hair when you go home even though you are filming for up to 20 hours. These are things that make things worse,” said the soap opera star Cinta Fitri.

Shandy Sjariff’s worries about experiencing more severe baldness were finally resolved, after the Palembang-born actor found a beauty clinic, which specifically handles the problem of hair loss and baldness.

“Since a year ago I underwent a hair transplant at the Farmanina Aesthetic & Hair Clinic. The part of my head that was thinning has now grown hair,” added Shandy.

Donny Damara experienced almost the same thing. This 57 year old actor experienced hair loss which made him less confident. However, different from Shandy Sjariff, the film star Buya Hamka has just undergone the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) process, which is a therapy that treats hair loss and stimulates hair growth.

“Yes, I still have limited time for busy shooting so I’m still doing PRP first. I also feel the same as Shandy, how come there are so many ‘windows’ in my head. Then I came to Farmanina in Tebet, had my scalp and hair analyzed. “I was advised before doing a ‘hair transplant’ to do PRP first,” said Donny.

Even though he hasn’t had a hair transplant yet, apparently Donny Damara’s hair has started to grow and now looks thick again.

“Friends say, ‘is your hair starting to become bald again?’. Imagine what it would be like if I had a hair transplant,” said Donny.