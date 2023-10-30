Suara.com – Iraqi wonderkid Zidane Iqbal is reported to have made progress in the healing process from his injury. This situation makes him have a different fate from Ivar Jenner.

Zidane Iqbal and Ivar Jenner are teammates at FC Utrecht. Both of them recently suffered injuries, so they had to be absent.

Even Ivar Jenner was forced not to fulfill Shin Tae-yong’s call to defend the Indonesian national team. What’s worse is that his condition means he is still doubtful about appearing against Iraq.

“My injury is getting better but I’m not sure I can play against Iraq,” wrote Ivar Jenner in his Instagram post.

On the other hand, Zidane Iqbal is said to be experiencing good progress regarding healing from injuries. This 20 year old midfielder has already taken part in training.

The coaching staff is also reportedly happy with Zidane Iqbal’s training and the performance he has shown for the club.

“Zidane Iqbal is making good progress in training and will soon be included in the FC Utrecht squad. The staff is happy with his training and level of performance at the club, despite the recent fake news,” wrote a report by the X account @IraqFotballPod.

This news could be bad for the Indonesian national team because Iraq has the opportunity to call up this former Manchester United player. On the other hand, Ivar Jenner could be absent.

The Indonesian national team will face Iraq in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on November 16. After that, Shin Tae-yong’s squad will face the Philippines on November 21.