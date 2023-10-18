loading…

ASEAN member countries have different attitudes in viewing the Hamas-Israel conflict. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – The ongoing Israel-Hamas war could affect the unity and relevance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), whose members have taken different stances on the crisis.

This comes as recent attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel sparked a deadly war with no clear solution, they added.

ASEAN members have issued separate statements on the crisis, but the regional group has yet to provide an overall response.

Here are 3 reasons why the Hamas-Israel conflict has sparked divisions in ASEAN.

1. Questioning the Relevance of ASEAN in the Global Realm



Photo/Reuters

“I think this shows that there is a wide spectrum of positions among ASEAN member countries that is difficult to bridge,” Joanne Lin, principal researcher and coordinator of the Center for ASEAN Studies at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, told Channel News Asia.

“And I think it will be difficult to form a common position or view, given the wide diversity of foreign and security policies among ASEAN countries.”

Muslim-majority countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei do not officially recognize Israel and do not have diplomatic relations with Israel. ASEAN members also took various positions on the Palestinian territories.

However, the lack of a unified stance on the conflict could reduce the bloc’s relevance on the global stage, observers say.

Lin said: “ASEAN cannot play a supporting role if ASEAN is unable to maintain its unity and credibility, and this is an internal challenge. Challenges such as Myanmar and regional flashpoints such as the South China Sea.”

The Singapore government said it was deeply distressed by the rising number of civilian casualties and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and urged all parties to comply with international humanitarian law.